Fight don start again for Libya capital, Tripoli, on Wednesday, na wetin people wey see di mata tok.

Di violence happun for Ain Zara, Ras Hassan, and Bin Ashur areas for di capital, dem tok.

Dem never get any informate about people wey injure.

Di United Nations Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL) don show concern about di fight wey dey happun for Tripoli.

"UNSMIL dey very worried about di violence wey dey increase for di areas wey people dey live for Tripoli for di second night back-to-back, wey dey put plenty civilians for serious danger," dem tok for X, as dem call for "immediate, unconditional" ceasefire for all di areas wey people dey live.

Di fight first start on Monday afta di death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, wey be di oga for Stability Support Apparatus wey dey under di Presidential Council.

Libya never get peace since 2011, when dem comot longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi afta e don rule for four decades.