US intelligence don warn say Israel fit launch attack on Iran nuclear program before midyear, na wetin Washington Post report, based on plenty intelligence reports.

Dem talk say if Israel attack, e go fit delay Iran nuclear program by some weeks or months, but e go also increase tension for di region and fit cause bigger wahala. Na wetin di reports from di end of Biden administration and di start of Trump administration tok, according to di newspaper wey publish am on Wednesday.

Di White House no gree talk anything about di mata. Di Post also tok say di Israeli government, CIA, Defence Intelligence Agency, and di Office of di Director of National Intelligence no gree comment too.

Brian Hughes, wey be di White House National Security Council spokesperson, tell di Post say President Donald Trump no go allow Iran get nuclear weapon.

“Even though e prefer make dem settle di mata with Iran peacefully, e no go dey wait forever if Iran no ready to cooperate,” Hughes tok give di Post.

Di most detailed report wey dem get na for early January, and na di intelligence directorate of di Joint Chiefs of Staff and di Defence Intelligence Agency produce am, di Post tok.

Di report warn say Israel fit plan attack on Iran Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Two potential strikes

Some current and former US officials wey sabi di intelligence mata tok say Israel don believe say di bombing wey dem do for Iran last October don weaken Iran air defence, and e don leave di country open for another attack. Na wetin di Post report, even though dem no mention di officials name.

Di intelligence reports suggest two possible strike options, and both go need di US to provide aerial refuelling support and intelligence, di Post tok.

Trump tell Fox News for one interview wey dem show on Monday say e go prefer make dem do deal with Iran to stop dem from getting nuclear weapon. E also believe say Iran go prefer deal instead of war.

“Everybody dey think say Israel, with our help or approval, go enter and bomb dem well well. But me, I no want make dat one happen,” Trump tok.

Di US under President Barack Obama and European allies don negotiate agreement with Iran to stop dia nuclear program, but Trump for him first term, with encouragement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comot US from di agreement and bring back sanctions on Tehran for 2018.

Since then, Iran don restart dia nuclear program and dem dey enrich uranium, according to di UN International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran, Britain, France, and Germany don meet for Geneva to find way to continue di nuclear talks, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tell Iran state TV for January.