Türkiye don record one of di fastest change for dia sport history, as di number of athletes don increase 63 times for di past 20 years, na wetin di Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports tok.

Di kontri dey enter wetin dem call golden age for sports, wit more people dey join, international success dey rise, and new facilities wey don bring sports closer to di people for di whole kontri, di statement tok.

For 2002, Türkiye get only 278,000 athletes wey no dey play football. By 2025, dat number don rise reach 17.6 million, including 7.1 million licensed athletes and over 4.5 million wey dey compete actively.

Sports clubs sef don increase four times, from 6,000 reach almost 25,000, wey show say grassroots opportunities don grow well well.

Officials tok say na di big investment for infrastructure wey cause dis kain leap. Stadiums, swimming pools, and athletics tracks don dey everywhere for di kontri, wey make sports dey easy for people wey no get di chance before.

Because of dis, sports no be privilege again, e don turn part of everyday life, dey attract more pikin dem and families to local programmes, and e dey promote sporting culture for di whole kontri.

Medal surge

Di international success dey show Türkiye internal growth. For 2002, Turkish athletes win only 1,481 medals for international competitions. By 2020, dat number don increase small reach 1,832.

But wetin follow na big jump: 4,418 medals for 2021, nearly 7,000 for 2022, over 8,400 for 2023, and record 9,747 for 2024.

By mid-2025, di kontri athletes don already gather 3,313 medals, wey show success for traditional, academic, and para-sports.

For di European Para Youth Games for Istanbul, Türkiye top di medal table wit 77 podium finishes, including 22 gold, 33 silver, and 22 bronze medals, wey show say dem dey strong for inclusive sports.

For di 2025 World Games for Chengdu, Turkish competitors carry one gold and four silver medals for martial disciplines. Eray Samdan win gold for men karate (kumite 60 kg), while Kubra Kocakus (women muaythai, 60 kg), Emin Ozer (men kickboxing, K-1 91 kg), Aybuke Kilinc (women kickboxing, point fighting 50 kg), and Inci Ece Ozturk (boules precision shooting) each carry silver.