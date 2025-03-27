Six people don die for Thursday as one tourist submarine sink for Egypt Red Sea coast, na wetin state media report. Russia consulate talk say 45 Russian citizens dey inside di submarine.

Di Russian consulate for Hurghada, one town wey tourists from di kontri dey like, talk say di vessel carry "45 tourists, including pikin dem," and say four people don die.

"Based on di first tori wey we hear, most of di people wey dey inside don rescue dem and dem don carry dem go dia hotels and hospitals for Hurghada," na wetin di consulate talk.

Di website of state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper talk say six people don die and 19 others injure for di accident.

Investigations dey go on.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, wey quote one Egypt emergency service source, talk say di accident kill "five foreigners and one Egyptian."

Local authorities never respond to di request for comment.

Di website of Sindbad Submarines, wey Akhbar Al-Youm talk say na di vessel owner, talk say di submarine fit carry 44 passengers go as deep as 25 metres (27 yards).

Di Egyptian newspaper talk say dem dey investigate wetin cause di accident.

Hurghada, one tourist city wey dey about 460 kilometres (280 miles) southeast of Cairo, na major destination for visitors to Egypt. Di airport for di city receive more than nine million passengers last year, na wetin state media talk.

Di weather for Thursday clear, but dem report say di wind strong pass normal, even though visibility under water dey okay.

Plenty tourist boats dey waka for di coastal area every day for snorkeling and diving activities, but Sindbad Submarines talk say na dem get di region "only real" recreational submarine.

Di vessel don dey operational for di area for many years, na wetin one source wey sabi di company talk.

Di Red Sea coral reefs and islands for Egypt eastern coast na big attraction, and dem dey help di kontri tourism sector wey dey employ two million people and dey generate more than 10 percent of di GDP.

Di area don see plenty deadly accidents for recent years.

For November, one dive boat capsize for di coast of Marsa Alam, south of Hurghada, wey kill four people and seven people miss.

Dem rescue 30 people from another boat wey sink, and for last June, dem evacuate two dozen French tourists before dia boat sink for similar accident.

For 2023, three British tourists die after fire catch dia yacht, wey burn di vessel finish.