Di US Department of Homeland Security don tok say Harvard University fit lose di chance to enroll foreign students if dem no meet di Trump administration demands. Dis na di latest move wey di government dey take against di school.

Di Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, announce on Wednesday say dem don cancel two DHS grants wey worth over $2.7 million wey dem bin give Harvard.

Noem tok say she write letter to Harvard make dem bring records about wetin she call "illegal and violent activities" wey involve Harvard foreign student visa holders before April 30.

"If Harvard no fit prove say dem dey follow di reporting requirements well, di university go lose di privilege to enroll foreign students," Noem tok for her statement.

Harvard never respond to di request for comment as at di time wey dem tok dis one.

Di Trump administration don dey threaten universities say dem go cut federal funding because of di pro-Palestinian protests wey dey happen for campus against Israel military invasion of Gaza since October 2023.

Trump dey see di protesters as people wey dey against US foreign policy, antisemitic, and dey support Hamas. But di protesters, including some Jewish groups, dey tok say di government dey mix up di matter. Dem say di protests na for Palestinian rights and to criticize Israel actions for Gaza, no be to support extremism or antisemitism.

Di Trump administration dey also try deport some foreign protesters and don already revoke hundreds of visas across di country.

"Harvard get $53.2 billion endowment, dem fit use am fund di wahala wey dem dey cause — DHS no go do am," Noem tok. She still add say di university get "anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology."

Harvard don tok before say dem dey fight antisemitism and other bad behavior for dia campus, but dem still dey protect academic freedom and di right to protest.

Last month, di Trump administration tok say dem dey review $9 billion federal contracts and grants wey dem give Harvard. Dem later call for restrictions like mask ban and removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs before Harvard fit continue to dey get federal money.

Harvard reject di demands on Monday, say di government no fit dey control dem. After dat, di Trump administration freeze $2.3 billion funding wey dem dey give di school.

Trump still threaten on Tuesday say dem go remove Harvard tax-exempt status. CNN report say di US Internal Revenue Service dey plan to cancel di tax-exempt status and di final decision go soon come out.

Human rights advocates don dey raise concern say di government dey suppress free speech and academic freedom with di way dem dey handle di matter.

Di Trump administration don freeze or cancel funding for other universities like Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Cornell, and Northwestern too. Dem still dey threaten to hold back money because of culture war issues like DEI programs and transgender policies.

Rights advocates dey also worry say di government dey show anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias during Israel Gaza war. But di Trump administration never announce any step to address di matter.