Delegates from over 40 countries don gather for UK on Monday for one summit wey Prime Minister Keir Starmer go address. Di summit na to find way stop di "bad business" of irregular migrants.

Interior ministers from France and Germany go join di two-day Organised Immigration Crime Summit for London, as UK dey try manage di migration numbers wey dey rise.

Starmer go talk say, "Dis bad business dey use di gaps wey dey our institutions... and dey make money from di fact say we no fit join hand politically."

But e go insist say, "I no believe say we no fit stop dis organised immigration crime." E go talk say countries need to share resources and intelligence to tackle di problem from di root, especially for di routes wey people smugglers dey use.

Di UK Home Office dey call di meeting "di first big international summit for UK to tackle di global wahala of illegal migration." Starmer go open di meeting wey Home Secretary Yvette Cooper go host, and di summit go end on Tuesday.

Cooper tell BBC on Sunday say, "We sabi say dis na global criminal business wey worth billions of pounds, e dey spoil border security and dey put people life for danger."

Representatives from Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and North America, including di United States, go attend. Di meeting go focus on how countries fit join hand to scatter di organised gangs wey dey carry undocumented migrants waka cross countries, including di ones wey dey cross from France to UK with small boats.

Di summit go build on di talks wey Cooper do last December with her counterparts from Belgium, Germany, France, and Netherlands. Di five countries don sign joint action plan to boost cooperation to stop migrant smuggling gangs.

Delegates from countries wey smuggling dey start like Vietnam and Iraq, plus transit countries like di Balkans, go dey di summit. UK law enforcement chiefs go join Interpol, Europol, and Afripol counterparts for di meeting.

Di Home Office talk say dem go discuss di equipment, infrastructure, and fake documents wey di criminal gangs dey use. Dem go also talk about how di supply routes dey work and how to stop di online recruitment of migrants, with help from social media companies like Meta, X, and TikTok.

On Sunday, UK announce say dem go start adverts for Zalo, di Vietnamese instant messaging app, to warn people about di danger of people smugglers. Vietnamese nationals dey among di top people wey dey cross di Channel from northern France to UK.

Similar campaigns don already start for Albania and di Kurdish region of northern Iraq. UK officials also wan talk with China on how dem fit stop di export of engines and small boat parts wey smugglers dey use.

Di Home Office talk say di UK National Crime Agency and global law enforcement partners don seize 600 boats and engines since last July.

Starmer dey face pressure for house to stop di crossings. Di number of migrants wey don reach UK through di Channel don break record for di first three months of di year, pass 6,600.

At least 10 people don die or miss after dem try cross di dangerous Channel dis year, according to di International Organization for Migration. Since 2018, more than 157,770 migrants don dey detected for small boats wey dey try enter UK.

For February, di government announce say dem go make immigration rules harder so dat undocumented migrants wey arrive with small boats no go fit get citizenship later. On Sunday, dem talk say dem go tighten rules to make gig economy employers for UK check di right-to-work of workers.

Starmer dey face pressure partly because of di rise of Nigel Farage anti-immigration Reform UK party, wey win about four million votes for July general election – di highest for any hard-right party.