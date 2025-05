Brigadat Al Qassam don tok say dem go still dey loyal to di ceasefire wey dem agree for Gaza afta di 472 days wey Israel fight, wey kill 46,913 Palestinians and wound 110,750 oda pipu.

Israel Prison Service tok say dem don release 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of di Gaza ceasefire agreement wey start di previous day.

Di prisoners dem all comot from Ofer prison and Jerusalem detention center, na wetin di service tok for one statement wey dem release small time before 01:30 for early morning.

One big bus wey carry plenty prisoners, all of dem na women or pikin dem, comot from di gate of Ofer prison, wey dey small distance from Ramallah for West Bank.

All di people wey dem release na women or children, according to di list wey Palestinian Authority Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs provide.