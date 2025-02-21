One Israeli soldier wey dem just release from Gaza don tell media say Hamas allow her and other prisoners observe Jewish traditions and holidays, make dem fit practice dia religious rituals.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth publish one interview on Wednesday with Agam Berger, wey dem just release from Gaza as part of prisoner swap deal with Palestinian resistance group.

She talk say she and other captives "surprise" when Hamas give dem different items, including Jewish prayer book, wey dem dey call siddur for Hebrew.

"We no sabi how e happen, but dem just carry prayer books give us," she talk, describe am as "particularly unusual."

"E no be random ... e come exactly when we need am pass," Berger talk.

As she dey talk about Jewish holidays, she talk say she and other captives "roughly sabi the dates" from radio and small small TV segments. "E help us understand when the holidays dey."

Even though she no observe all the holidays, Berger talk say she fit observe Jewish Passover, as Hamas bring her "corn flour because na wetin dey available."

During her time for captivity for Gaza, the Palestinian enclave dey experience Israeli war wey scatter basic living conditions, including food shortage.

She remember how she observe Yom Kippur holiday, she talk: "We manage fast, and I dey remember say I pray well well that day."

"I still fast for Fast of Esther. E be something wey I feel say I gatz do, especially for the kind situation wey we dey," Berger still talk.

She describe the moment dem tell her say dem go release her, she talk: "E be overwhelming moment, I know say I go dey free."

"I no sabi how I for survive without my faith," she conclude, and she add: "At the end, na wetin give me hope."

Meanwhile, most Palestinians wey dem release from Israeli jails, wey dem interview after dem release, talk say dem face torture, bad treatment, medical wahala, and dem no get basic rights for the jails, with many of dem land for hospital.

So far, for phase one of the deal between Israel and Hamas, 19 Israeli captives — including Agam Berger — and five Thai workers don dey release in exchange for 1,135 Palestinian prisoners.

Another 14 Israelis dey expected to release as part of the deal first phase, wey include 33 Israeli captives.

Ceasefire deal dey for Gaza since January 19, wey pause Israel war wey don kill nearly 48,300 Palestinians and scatter the enclave.

Last November, International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for International Court of Justice for dia war for the enclave.