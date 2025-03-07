Di Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) don warn legal immigrants wey dey US make dem no travel go abroad dis month because of di possible Muslim travel ban wey President Donald Trump fit announce.

"Because of di risk say di Trump administration fit announce new Muslim travel ban dis month, we dey advise any lawful permanent residents, foreign students, workers, medical patients, refugees, and tourists wey be citizens of countries wey fit dey targeted make dem no comot for US for di next 30 days unless e dey very necessary," na wetin CAIR Government Affairs Director, Robert S. McCaw, yarn on Thursday.

McCaw talk say CAIR no sabi "for sure" whether di administration go issue new ban or which countries dem go target.

"We dey encourage immigrants wey dey US wey be citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Palestine/Gaza, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen make dem avoid international travel until di administration deadline for di new ban don pass," McCaw add.

CAIR dey beg di Trump administration make dem rethink any plan to impose new total travel bans on Muslim-majority countries under di excuse of protecting national security, McCaw tok.

Di statement come after media reports talk say President Donald Trump fit ban people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering US as early as next week.

Three sources talk say other countries fit dey di list too.

Di move remind people of di Republican president first term ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, policy wey pass through different changes before Supreme Court uphold am for 2018.