Elon Musk don tok say X, di platform wey dem bin dey call Twitter, face big cyberattack on Monday. Dis one don make people dey wonder if na because of di wahala wey dey follow Musk political mata or di decision wey e make to reduce staff for di company dey cause di problem.

Reports of di issue start early Monday, as pipo from Asia, Europe, and North America dey complain say dem no fit access di platform. Dis one na wetin Downdetector tracking site talk.

"Dem do (and still dey do) massive cyberattack against X," na wetin Musk talk for one post wey e drop for di platform. Di platform dey work small small as di day dey go.

Di SpaceX and Tesla oga also blame cyberattack for di time wey di site crash last year, wen dem wan stream one interview with Donald Trump, but e no show any evidence to back di claim.

Musk share one post from one account wey dem call DogeDesigner. Di post dey suggest say dis latest cyberattack fit be another way wey people dey show di vex wey dem get for Musk, especially as protests dey happen against di so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wey e dey lead, and di vandalisation of Tesla facilities.

For one interview wey e do with Fox Business, Musk talk say di computers wey dem use for di attack get digital address wey dey show say dem dey from Ukraine area. E also talk say X still dey try understand wetin really happen.

Cybersecurity experts dey talk say e no easy to sabi wetin really dey happen without dem fit see di operations of X, but di time wey di problem last fit show say na attack.

"Na cyberwar wey dey hit full force," na wetin Chad Cragle from cyber defense platform Deepwatch talk. "As Musk dey for di spotlight and political tension dey high, dis kind attack get all di sign of nation-state aggression."