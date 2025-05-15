South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa go waka go United States next week for work visit, and e go meet US President Donald Trump for May 21, na wetin Ramaphosa office tok for statement wey dem release late Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa go meet President Donald Trump for White House wey dey Washington DC to discuss matter wey concern di two countries, di region and di world,” South Africa presidency tok.

“Di president visit to US go give chance to reset di strategic relationship between di two countries,” di statement add.

Di relationship between South Africa and US don spoil well-well since Trump return enter White House for January.

Trump don cut all di US financial support wey dem dey give South Africa, sake of say e no gree with di land reform policy and di genocide case wey South Africa carry go International Court of Justice against Israel, wey be US ally.

Dis week, di Trump administration welcome 49 White South Africans wey dem don give refugee status, as dem tok say dem be victims of racial discrimination.

South Africa dey maintain say no evidence dey to show say White people dey face persecution for di country, and Ramaphosa don tok say di US government “no understand di matter well.”

Di United States na South Africa second-biggest bilateral trading partner after China.