One coalition of 12 states for America don carry Trump government go court because of di tariff wey dem introduce. Dem talk say di president no fit bring dis kain levy without Congress approval.

Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes, yarn on Wednesday say, "President Trump tariff plan no just dey scatter economy, e no even dey legal."

Di southwestern state join hand with Democratic states like Minnesota, New York, Oregon and others for di lawsuit. California sef don file similar case one week before.

For di lawsuit wey dem file on Wednesday, di states dey argue say di 1977 law wey President Donald Trump use no give am power to use emergency measures take impose tariff. Dem talk say na Congress get di constitutional right to do dat kain thing.

Di lawsuit talk say, "Di President dey claim say e get power to impose big-big tariff anyhow for any goods wey dey enter United States, as e like, and e dey use emergency excuse anyhow. Dis one don scatter di constitutional order and e dey cause wahala for di American economy."

Trump don talk before say di tariff go help bring manufacturing jobs come back to di United States.

But Mayes talk say, "No matter wetin White House dey talk, tariff na tax wey go affect Arizona people."

Trump approval rating don dey drop. Di New York Times report on Wednesday say di rating don fall reach 44 percent for di first three months of im office.

Democrats dey use dis chance show how Trump policy dey affect people pocket. Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom call Trump tariff policy "di worst own-goal for di history of dis country."

Trump don cause kasala for market for im second term. E don turn di free trade policy wey don dey for decades upside down with di "Liberation Day" announcement of new tariffs against many countries.

Trump don add 145 percent import duties on China, and China sef don reply with 125 percent tariff on US goods. Meanwhile, e don impose 10 percent tariff on other trade partners and e dey threaten to add more.

Di lawsuit wey dem file for di US Court of International Trade for New York dey ask di court to stop di worldwide reciprocal tariffs wey dem pause earlier dis month.