Nigeria helep arrest wanted Chinese gang leader
Nigeria catch one Chinese gang leader wey dey run from law for China afta police from both kontris work togeda through Interpol.
Di man go enter China to face di law unto wetin dem dey accuse am of. / Foto: Reuters
25 Ogost 2025

Nigeria don helep catch and extradite one Chinese gang leader wey dem dey find for violent crimes for China afta dem do joint police operation wey Interpol coordinate, Nigerian police tok on Sunday.

Di man, wey him name na Dai Qisheng, chop arrest for Abuja on August 8, and dem hand am ova to Chinese authorities one week later under di police-to-police cooperation framework, na wetin police yarn for dia statement.

According to di statement, di man run comot from China for 2024 to escape arrest for di southwestern province of Guizhou.

