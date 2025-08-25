Nigeria don helep catch and extradite one Chinese gang leader wey dem dey find for violent crimes for China afta dem do joint police operation wey Interpol coordinate, Nigerian police tok on Sunday.

Di man, wey him name na Dai Qisheng, chop arrest for Abuja on August 8, and dem hand am ova to Chinese authorities one week later under di police-to-police cooperation framework, na wetin police yarn for dia statement.