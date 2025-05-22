Wetin dey cause di wahala wey dey happen for some parts of Africa since di history of di continent? Na di fight for political power, different ideologies, internal wahala, and di battle for resources dey contribute. But di main wahala wey start am na wetin many people dey call historical injustice – di Berlin Conference.

For di winter of 1884, 14 European powers and di US gather for Germany capital to hold one meeting wey change Africa forever. No African dey there. Dem no even ask Africans wetin dem think.

Di Berlin Conference na di place wey dem decide how dem go share Africa among demsef. Di meeting scatter di centuries of African sovereignty and self-governance. Prof Macharia Munene, wey dey teach history and international relations for United States International University for Nairobi, tok say, “Na meeting of di white powers of di day. Dem no wan dey fight for front of Africans, so dem agree on how dem go take territories for Africa.”

With just pen and paper, dem draw lines for map wey no even consider di people wey dey live for di areas. Di lines cut through communities, cultures, and histories. Di result? Fragile states, deep ethnic divisions, and tensions wey don cause wars and atrocities – from di Rwandan genocide to di civil wars for Sudan, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and di ongoing conflict for Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof Munene tok say, “Di wahala and fight wey we dey see for different parts of Africa na di continuation of imperialist external control. Di colonialists pretend say Africans no sabi anything, no get history, and dem do am deliberately to make Africans feel say dem no get value.”

Before Europeans land for Africa, di continent don already get strong civilisations. Stories dey about Mansa Musa, di Malian king wey get legendary wealth. Di Zulu Kingdom dey command fear and respect, di Ashanti Kingdom dey show military power, and di Kingdom of Kush dey control trade for gold, ivory, and iron. Di Ethiopian and Songhai empires, di Kingdom of Aksum, and Great Zimbabwe dey shape history. Di Kingdom of Benin sef na big centre for learning and trade.

Africa get borders before, but dem dey flexible, shaped by natural landscapes, cultural ties, and alliances – no be di rigid lines wey outsiders draw. Before di Berlin Conference, European presence for Africa dey limited to coastal trading posts. Di Portuguese come first for 1480s, followed by di Dutch, French, British, and Germans.

By di late 19th century, di industrial revolution, medical discoveries, and economic competition make Europe begin eye African territories. With quinine to fight malaria and steamboats to enter di rivers, di interior of Africa become accessible. Di Europeans see Africa as new place for imperial expansion.

Prof Munene explain say, “Di Europeans get guns, but di Africans get spears and shields. Di Africans no understand di new order of di white man. If you refuse, dem go use di big guns beat you, and when dem beat you, you go submit.”

Di Berlin Conference claim say dem wan regulate trade for Congo and Niger rivers, but di real aim na to share African territories. Dem agree say each European power go get di area wey dem control. From November 1884 to February 1885, dem establish di 'effective occupation' principle – say any claim to African land must show control through treaties, administration, or military presence.

Dem cut di boundaries through about 190 cultural groups. Ancient kingdoms scatter, and enemies dey forced to live together. Between 1884 and 1914, Europe share of African land increase from 10% to almost 90%. Dem use deceitful treaties, military force, and local conflicts to colonise Africa. Europeans sef use some Africans to colonise other Africans.

Di participants of di Berlin Conference claim say dem dey do humanitarian work. King Leopold II of Belgium tok say na humanitarian motive make am control Congo, but di regime kill millions of Congolese. Other colonial powers put European economic interests above African lives.

By 1914, di whole of Africa dey under European control. Di colonialists force Africans to accept di agreements wey dem make for Europe. By di mid-20th century, nationalist movements begin rise as European powers dey weak after World War II.

Di independence struggle start with Libya for 1951, followed by Sudan, Morocco, and Tunisia for 1956. Di big turning point na 1960, di 'Year of Africa,' when 17 countries gain independence. Di struggle continue till South Africa end apartheid for 1994.

But Prof Munene tok say, “Colonialism never end. Di worst part na di mental control. Some people still dey look West for solutions instead of finding African solutions. Di right to decide wetin be African and who go make decisions for Africa suppose dey with Africans.”

As di colonial borders, resource exploitation, and economic inequality still dey affect Africa, di words of UN secretary-general António Guterres dey true. “Di world no suppose forget say Africa na victim of two big injustices: di impact of colonialism and di transatlantic slave trade. Di roots dey centuries back, but di bitter fruit still dey affect Africans and people of African descent today.”