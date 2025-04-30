Three Chinese astronauts wey dey Shenzhou-19 mission don land safely for Earth on Wednesday afta dem spend six months for China's Tiangong space station, na wetin state media tok.

Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze land for Dongfeng landing site wey dey northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, na wetin Xinhua News Agency report. Dem suppose don return earlier, but bad weather make dem delay di landing by one day.

Di astronauts, wey dem dey call taikonauts for China, launch for October. During di six months wey dem spend for di space station, dem do plenty scientific experiments and maintain di station well-well.

Di mission end as di Shenzhou-20 crew don take over di station operations last week. Di new team, wey get Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, launch last Thursday from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center wey dey northwestern China. Dem too go spend six months for di space station.