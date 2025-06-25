NATO leaders gather for Di Hague on Wednesday to agree say dem go dey spend 5 percent of dia GDP for military. Dis na wetin US President Donald Trump dey push for.

Five percent? E no be exactly so.

Trump dey insist say NATO countries suppose reach dat five percent level – wey pass di current two percent wey dem dey require before. But na only small countries like Poland and di Baltic states dey near di five percent mark now. Even di US sef go dey under 3.4 percent by 2024.

NATO 32 countries don agree say dem go spend 3.5 percent for core military needs by 2035, and 1.5 percent for other defence-related areas like cybersecurity and infrastructure. Dis arrangement dey balance Trump demand and di financial wahala wey European governments dey face.

3.5 percent go cover wetin?

Di main part of di spending go still dey for NATO main focus: raw military power. Last month, alliance members don agree new targets for di hardware dem need to face Russia threat. Di details dey secret, but dem talk say e go involve di biggest increase in military capacity since Cold War.

NATO oga Mark Rutte talk say dem plan to increase air defence five times and add thousands of tanks and armoured vehicles. Countries fit also count di billions of dollars wey dem dey give Ukraine as military aid under dis category.

And di 1.5 percent?

Di remaining 1.5 percent go cover things like bridges, roads, and cybersecurity. NATO talk say even though dis things no dey obvious, dem still dey important for defence. US NATO ambassador Matthew Whitaker talk say if tanks no fit reach frontline because road or bridge no strong, di tanks go dey useless.

NATO officials admit say some of dis spending go dey already for di budgets of national governments, dem just go need to change di category. For example, Italy don talk say di bridge wey dem wan build to connect Sicily to di mainland fit enter dis category.

Dem go check am?

To make sure countries dey follow di agreement na key part, because before, NATO members no dey always keep to wetin dem promise. Dem first plan say countries go dey increase spending by 0.2 percent every year until dem reach target, but dem drop di idea because some governments no gree.

Now, countries go dey submit report every year to NATO to show say dem dey buy wetin dem need. By 2029, NATO go review di targets and fit adjust di demands. But countries wey no meet up fit vex Trump.

Anybody dey exempt?

E depend on who you ask. Spain, wey dey spend small for NATO, talk say dem no go need reach di five percent target because dem don get side agreement with Rutte. But NATO oga talk say no country fit opt-out, everybody must step up.