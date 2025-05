Apple don gree pay 95 million dollars to settle one court case wey talk say di tech company wey dey focus on privacy don use dia virtual assistant, Siri, to dey listen to people conversation through dia iPhones and other popular electronic devices.

Di settlement wey dem propose, dem submit am on Tuesday for one federal court for Oakland, California. E suppose end one five-year-old case wey claim say Apple don secretly activate Siri to dey record people talk for over ten years, according to wetin CBS News yarn on Thursday.

Apple no gree say dem do anything wrong, and di settlement still need di approval of di US District Judge, Jeffrey White.

Di lawyers for di case don propose make dem do one hearing for Oakland on di 14th of February to review di terms of di settlement.

If dem approve di settlement, e go give plenty users wey get iPhones and other Apple devices between September 17, 2014, and di end of last year chance to submit claim.

Each person wey qualify fit collect up to 20 dollars per Siri-enabled device wey di settlement cover, but di amount fit change depending on how many people submit claim.

Court documents estimate say na only 3% to 5% of di people wey qualify go likely submit claim.

People wey qualify fit apply for compensation for up to five devices.