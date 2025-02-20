WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump: Zelenskyy of Ukraine na 'dictator'
Trump accuse Zelenskyy say na im start di war with Russia and e tok say Zelenskyy no too popular with di Ukrainian people.
#IZT27 : Di US presido also tok say Zelenky no use di aid wey America give am well / AFP
20 Februwari 2025

US President Donald Trump don call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "dictator wey no dey do election."

"Dictator wey no dey do election, Zelenskyy better act fast or e go lose im country. For now, we dey try negotiate how to end di war wit Russia, sometin wey everybody know say na only 'TRUMP' and my administration fit do."

"Biden no even try, Europe don fail to bring peace, and Zelenskyy fit wan make di 'gravy train' continue. I like Ukraine, but Zelenskyy don do bad job, im country don scatter, and millions don die for no reason – and e still dey happen," Trump write for Truth Social on Wednesday.

"Imagine am, one comedian wey just dey manage, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, don convince United States to spend $350 billion for war wey dem no fit win, war wey no suppose even start. But na war wey, without US and 'TRUMP,' dem no go fit settle," Trump tok.

Trump still add say US don spend $200 billion pass wetin Europe spend, and e stress say Europe money dey guaranteed, but US no go get anytin back.

"Why Sleepy Joe Biden no demand make dem balance di spending, since dis war concern Europe pass us? We get big, fine ocean wey dey separate us. On top dat one, Zelenskyy talk say half di money we send am don 'miss,'" Trump tok.

Trump also claim say Zelenskyy no wan do election, and say im popularity for Ukraine dey "very low."

'Space of disinformation'

Zelenskyy reply Trump say e dey inside "space of disinformation," and e hope say Trump team go understand di "truth about Ukraine."

Zelenskyy, wey im trust rating na 57 percent according to one Kiev pollster, tok on Wednesday say dem no fit remove am, one day after Trump accuse am say na im start di war wit Russia and say Ukrainians no like am.

Di Ukraine war start when Moscow send plenty soldiers enter Ukraine for full-scale invasion three years ago.

Di Ukrainian leader, for im first response, hint say Trump dey repeat disinformation wey e say dey come from Moscow.

"As we dey talk about 4 percent, we don see dis disinformation, we sabi say e dey come from Russia," Zelenskyy tok for one news conference wey dem broadcast for Ukrainian television.

"President Trump...unfortunately dey live for dis disinformation space," e add. "Around Trump, disinformation bubble dey."

