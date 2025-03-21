Namibia don swear in dia first woman president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on Friday afta she win di election wey happun last year. Di election extend di ruling party SWAPO power wey don dey for 35 years.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, wey be 72 years old, go join di small number of women leaders for di region. Di inauguration ceremony wey dem plan go happun dey expect heads of state from countries like Angola and South Africa to attend.

Before now, she bin be di vice president and she don dey loyal to SWAPO, di party wey lead Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa for 1990. Namibia na small country wey get plenty uranium.

Pipo sabi her as NNN, and she win di November election with 58% of di votes, even though di election get plenty wahala and delay because of logistic problems.

Di opposition party, Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), try shake ground well-well but dem only get 25.5% of di votes. Dis one show say pipo still dey loyal to SWAPO, even as other liberation parties for southern Africa dey lose popularity.

One big mata for di election na di high unemployment rate among young pipo. For 2023, 44% of di youth wey dey between 18 to 34 years no get work for di country wey get only three million pipo.

On di eve of her inauguration, NNN tok say di unemployment mata na priority for her government. She promise say dem go create at least 500,000 jobs for di next five years. She tok dis one for South Africa national broadcaster, SABC, and add say di plan go need 85 billion Namibian dollars ($4.67 billion, 4.3 billion euros) investment.

She mention say agriculture, fishing, creative industry, and sports go be key areas to create jobs. She also beg for unity afta di election cause some political wahala, as IPC try cancel di election for court but dem no succeed.

NNN tok say, "We fit do politics during campaign, but once e finish, we gatz build Namibia together." She also happy say she don break di ceiling as di first woman president for Namibia.

NNN, wey be pikin of one Anglican pastor, no dey support abortion except for special cases. Gay marriage too no dey legal for Namibia. She don dey SWAPO since she be teenager and she spend time for exile for Moscow during di liberation struggle. As foreign minister from 2012 to 2024, she praise Namibia relationship with North Korea.

Namibia na di third or fourth biggest producer of natural uranium for di world, depending on di year. Di country also get plenty diamonds and dem dey plan to tap into dia natural gas and oil. Namibia get big potential to produce solar and wind energy too.