Sleep no dey come again for 37-year-old Hawa* body. Anytime she close her eye, na dead people she dey see, dem dey haunt her.

Her waka from el-Fasher go Zamzam refugee camp – and later cross border enter Chad – show di map of di wahala wey dey Sudan wey don scatter millions of people comot from dia house.

“We run comot from Zamzam because dem dey bomb di place,” she tok. She explain how 55 motor dem form convoy go Kabkabiya, wey armed men dey follow dem, sabi say wahala fit dey for front.

For one militia checkpoint, di fear wey dem dey fear come turn reality.

“If una wan fight us, we ready, but abeg make una allow dem waka go,” di escorts beg di militia.

Di answer wey dem give na bullet and knife.

“Dem start to dey kill di armed escorts with knife and gun. Dem kill all of dem,” Hawa tok give TRT Afrika. “I no fit sleep. Na dead people I dey see for my front.”

Another person wey survive for di convoy, one 26-year-old woman, tok say “blood dey flow like water.”

Di massacre don scatter Hawa mind. “For four days after Kabkabiya, I no fit remember anything. I even forget my pikin dem name,” she tok.

Her six pikin dem, like many others, run comot from di wahala even though dem sabi say dem fit die for di process.

“We find dem two days later,” Hawa tok, as she find safety for Tine, wey dey eastern Chad.

Di kind wahala wey Hawa face na example of di violence wey Claire San Filippo, emergency coordinator for Sudan for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), describe as catastrophic.

“Dis na conflict wey dey kill, wound and rape people everyday,” she tok give TRT Afrika. “E need to stop.”

Di violence no just stop for killing alone.

“Sexual violence dey plenty for dis conflict,” Filippo tok. “Women and girls dey suffer rape from many people.”

One 17-year-old girl wey survive explain wetin happen to her. “Dem rape us for road, for public. Nine RSF men dey there. Seven of dem rape me,” she tok.

Her only wish after di wahala? “I just wan forget everything.”

Di violence no leave boys and young men. Women tok say fighters dey force dem to remove dia children cloth to check dia gender. “If dem see say na boy, dem go kill am,” one refugee tok.

Her cousin dey among di 32 men wey dem kill for one attack.

For Murnei, West Darfur, one mama almost lose her baby boy. “One person tok say, ‘I go kill your pikin with knife.’ I start to cry and beg make dem no kill my baby, and dem leave me. But dem rape my sister,” she tok.

For Aziza*, her nursing certificate wey she dey proud of almost cost her life. When fighters stop her convoy two months ago, dem pick her out.

“You wan treat enemy?” dem shout, burn her certificate before dem rape her. “Dem rape me because of my certificate,” she tok give TRT Afrika.

Di attack on Aziza happen after one year of wahala. For June 2024, she return house to meet shock upon shock. “Bomb land for our house. Na only my mama dey inside. I try carry her go hospital, but she die before we reach,” she tok.

Her papa die shortly after. Orphaned and full of trauma, she dey fear say another wahala fit happen. “I need protection; I no wan dey here make dem rape me again,” she tok.

MSF don set up temporary facilities for Tine, dey give medical care and psychological support to refugees. But Filippo tok say di help no reach as di number of people wey need am dey increase.

With di camps full and rainy season wey dey come, wey fit bring sickness like malaria and dengue, di situation dey worse every day. Food, shelter, sanitation and medical care still dey very scarce.

UN report say over 860,000 Sudanese don cross enter Chad, all of dem carry story of wetin Filippo describe as “terrible violence and big wahala.” Di trauma wey dem carry for mind too much.

*Some names don change to protect identity.