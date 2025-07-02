POLITICS
US charge two Chinese say dem dey spy for dia kontri
Di Justice Department say two Chinese nationals dey operate as secret agents for Beijing.
US goment say di suspects try enta dia army (Photo: Reuters Archive) / REUTERS
2 Julai 2025

Di United States Department of Justice don tok say dem don charge two Chinese pipo wit di offence of acting as illegal agents for di Chinese government.

Di department tok on Wednesday say di two pipo try recruit American military service members to give dem sensitive national security information.

Di suspects, wey dem identify as Yuance Chen, 38 years old, and Liren “Ryan” Lai, 39 years old, dem arrest dem on Friday. Dem first court appearance happen on Monday for Houston, Texas, and Portland, Oregon, respectively.

Dem accuse dem say dem dey do secret intelligence work inside di US for China Ministry of State Security (MSS), wey be di main civilian intelligence agency for di country.

Prosecutors tok say Chen and Lai allegedly try collect classified US military information, gather US Navy intelligence, and recruit active-duty military personnel to help Chinese intelligence work.

‘Aggressive effort to undermine security’

Attorney General Pamela Bondi describe di case as part of di bigger plan wey Beijing get to weaken American defence from inside.

“Dis case show how di Chinese government dey try hard and dey aggressive to enter our military and scatter our national security from inside,” Bondi tok for one statement.

FBI Director Kash Patel still follow talk di same thing, as e emphasise di bureau’s work to stop foreign intelligence threats wey dey target di US.

“We go continue to dey protect di homeland from China’s constant attempt to enter our borders,” Patel tok.

Di Chinese Embassy for Washington never respond to di request for comment as at di time of dis report.

