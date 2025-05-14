Di White House don question di humanitarian commitment of di influential Episcopal Church afta dem refuse to follow federal order wey talk say dem go help resettle white Afrikaners wey Trump administration don give refugee status.

Trump bin run him campaign on anti-immigrant matter and e almost stop refugee entry for di US afta e enter office, but e make exception for white Afrikaners even though South Africa talk say dem no dey face persecution for dia country.

On Monday, about 50 white South Africans land US for resettlement afta Trump give dem refugee status as victims of wetin e call "genocide."

Dis claim - wey Trump's Pretoria-born ally, billionaire Elon Musk, dey repeat - don dey dismiss as nonsense by many people, including di South African government.

Resettlement program

On Monday, di Episcopal Church talk say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program with di US government instead of to follow di order to help resettle di white South Africans.

For statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly criticize di decision, say e dey raise "serious questions about di Church's supposed commitment to humanitarian aid."

She talk say white Afrikaners - wey mostly be descendants of European colonisers and wey dia ethnic group dey control South African politics until apartheid end for 1994 - don "face unspeakable horrors."

On Monday, di church talk say dem go end dia refugee resettlement grant agreements - wey dey worth more than $50 million every year - with di US federal government instead of to follow Trump's orders.

‘Preferential treatment’

For statement, di church's presiding bishop criticize di administration's decision to give di white South Africans refugee status.

"E pain us to see how one group of refugees, wey dem select in one kind unusual way, dey get preferential treatment over many others wey don dey wait for refugee camps or dey dangerous conditions for years," na wetin Sean W. Rowe talk.

Under di eligibility guidelines wey di US embassy publish, people wey wan apply for US resettlement must either be Afrikaner ethnicity or belong to racial minority for South Africa.

Di Episcopal Church talk say dem no fit follow Trump's order "because of di church's strong commitment to racial justice and reconciliation."

Dem talk say dia programs with di US federal government go end by di end of di fiscal year, but dia work on refugee resettlement go still continue, including support for refugees wey don recently arrive from different parts of di world.