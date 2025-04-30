US President Donald Trump don start two events for Michigan wey dem use mark im first 100 days for office, as e dey try assure Americans say di country dey go di right direction.

"See wetin dey happen — companies dey come back plenty. You go see as e dey happen. Dem wan come back Michigan to dey build cars again," Trump tok for rally wey e do for Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, on Tuesday.

"We dey here tonight for di heart of our nation to celebrate di most successful first 100 days of any administration for di history of our country — and na wetin many, many people dey talk," Trump tok.

"Dem dey talk say na di best 100-day start of any president for history — and everybody dey talk am," e add.

Before di rally, Trump bin talk for National Guard base, where e praise di investments wey im administration don make for defense and di foreign policy achievements of im first administration from 2017 to 2021.

'$1 trillion investment for national defense'

For one rare moment of agreement between di two parties, di president hail Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, wey be Democrat.

E talk say she play big role to "save" di Selfridge Air National Guard Base wey dey northeast of Detroit, where local media bin dey worry about di future of di base last year.

"I go support di biggest $1 trillion investment for our national defense," Trump tok, as e dey address di soldiers, Whitmer, and Hegseth.

For di speech, e talk say di base for Selfridge go get 21 Boeing F-15X jets. Whitmer talk for statement say di move don secure di mission of di base and e be "big, bipartisan win for Michigan" wey go protect jobs.

Later for di evening, Trump do another rally for Warren, near Detroit. Di event na di biggest wey e don do since e enter office on January 20, and e use am to talk about di achievements wey im administration don get for di first few months of im second term.

One three-day Reuters/Ipsos poll wey dem finish on Sunday show say 42% of di people wey answer di poll dey happy with Trump performance so far, while 53% no dey happy. Di number don drop from di 47% approval wey dem get for January poll.

Di percentage of people wey dey happy with how Trump dey handle di economy na only 36% for di latest survey, and na di lowest level for im current term or di 2017-2021 presidency.