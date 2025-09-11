Di Independent System Operator (NISO) wey dey handle electricity mata tok say light don return to mosts parts of Nigeria afta Wednesday grid collpase for di kontri.

For statement NISO yarn say dem begin work immediately di kasala happun and by 11:45pm on Wednesday dem don make sure say Abuja wey be Nigerian capital see light before some oda parts of Nigeria.

‘‘A full investigation dey underway regarding why dis wahala happun so dat to stop any future palava again,’’ di statement tok.