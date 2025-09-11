WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Light don return Nigeria afta anoda grid collapse
Nigeria national power grid bin collapse on Wednesday afta one generator trip cause plenty other tins to fail across di whole system.
Light don return Nigeria afta anoda grid collapse
Light for Nigeia bin go off on September 10, 2025. / Foto: Reuters
11 Septemba 2025

Di Independent System Operator (NISO) wey dey handle electricity mata tok say light don return to mosts parts of Nigeria afta Wednesday grid collpase for di kontri.

For statement NISO yarn say dem begin work immediately di kasala happun and by 11:45pm on Wednesday dem don make sure say Abuja wey be Nigerian capital see light before some oda parts of Nigeria.

‘‘A full investigation dey underway regarding why dis wahala happun so dat to stop any future palava again,’’ di statement tok.

Recommend

Di blackout happun around 10:20 GMT and e cause big drop for load, NISO tok for dia statement.

Power grid collapse wey dey happun regularly for Nigeria dey always make businesses and households depend on diesel or petrol generator to meet dia energy needs.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us