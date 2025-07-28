One kain serious flood wey happen for northeast Nigeria on Sunday don kill plenty people and many still dey miss.

Di wahala scatter di Shagari, Yolde Pate, and Sabon Pegi areas for Yola city inside Adamawa State. At least eight people don die, na wetin di residents tell Anadolu news agency.

Di flood na heavy rain wey fall overnight for two hours cause am. Di rain make walls and houses collapse, and water enter people house anyhow.

Di people wey di flood affect dey try manage di situation, as many of dem don run comot from dia houses.

‘People wey di water trap for dia house’

Locals dey carry dia property and children go higher ground wey water no fit reach, make dem dey safe.

"Di heavy rain don destroy plenty houses. We don see eight dead bodies, but many people still dey miss. Di people wey die na because dem dey trap for dia house dey wait make di water go down," na wetin one local resident, Banyawa Andrew, tell Anadolu.

Apart from di human beings wey die, di flood still kill plenty livestock.

Di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson, Ibrahim Husseini, tell Anadolu say dem dey "try do everything wey dem fit do to rescue di people wey di flood affect and give dem di help wey dem need."

But e no talk how many people don die or how many still dey miss because of di flood. Di state government never still talk anything about di flood, di people wey die, di ones wey dey miss, and di wahala wey di flood cause for Adamawa State.

Before now, NEMA don warn say Adamawa State and some other states go face flooding for 2025. Dem even do sensitization exercise for May to talk about di flood risk and how people go fit handle di wahala wey climate change dey bring.