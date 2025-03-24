Mozambique Presido Daniel Chapo don meet wit di main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, for tok as dem wan try calm di wahala wey don dey happen afta plenty violent kasala between protesters and security people, di presidency tok late for Sunday.

Di gas-rich southern African kontri don dey face political wahala since October wen dem do election wey people dey argue say no pure. Di election wey international observers tok say e get wahala, na im cause di two months protest and road block wey don make over 360 people die, according to one local civil society group.

Chapo and Mondlane meet for Maputo, di capital, to "find solution to di challenges wey di kontri dey face," na wetin di presidency tok for statement. Dem add say, "Di meeting na part of di plan to promote national stability and show commitment to reconciliation."

E no clear yet whether dem go reach political agreement for Mondlane, wey recently comot from di opposition Podemos party wey bin support am for di presidential election. Chapo wey enter office for January, don already sign one post-election agreement wit nine oda parties, including Mondlane former Podemos party.

Di agreement, wey parliament never approve, dey plan to review di kontri constitution. Mondlane wey di youth dem like well-well, no follow dat dialogue, instead e gather hundreds of im supporters for one march for Maputo. Di march turn violent as 14 people wound and police kill at least two people last week wen dem open fire for one protest wey Mondlane call.

Sunday meeting "show say dem wan build better relationship and promote open and constructive tok," na wetin di presidency tok as dem share foto of Chapo and Mondlane dey shake hand. Dis move by Chapo happen almost two weeks afta Mondlane tok say prosecutors question am for 10 hours and put am under judicial supervision.

Official result show say Mondlane come second for last year election, wey Chapo from di Frelimo party win. Frelimo don dey rule Mozambique since dem get independence from Portugal for 1975. Chapo win wit 65 percent of di votes, while Mondlane get 24 percent. But Mondlane dey claim say na im win wit 53 percent and e don gather enough support to give Frelimo di first serious challenge for di past 50 years.