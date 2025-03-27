BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Trump introduce 25% tariff on motor wey dey enter America
Di President of America don announce say from di 2nd of April, e go put 25% tariff on cars and light trucks wey dem no make for America.
Trump introduce 25% tariff on motor wey dey enter America
Di Trump tariff don cause tok tok across di world especially among comapanies wey dey do business wifh US / AA
27 Machi 2025

Donald Trump, di Presido of America, tok for one ceremony wey dem do for di White House say him don sign one executive order wey go put 25% tariff for all di cars wey dem no dey produce for America.

Dis decision na part of Trump policy to support local production and reduce di way America dey depend on import.

Trump call dis move "di beginning of America freedom day" and e tok say: "Wetin we go do na to put 25% tariff for all di cars wey dem no dey produce for America." E still add say di tariff go only dey affect imported cars, but if dem produce di car for America, e no go get any tariff.

Di Presido still tok say dis action go ginger companies to carry dia production come back America so dem no go need pay di tariff. Dis Trump decision na part of di government effort to boost di car industry for di country and create work for di people.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us