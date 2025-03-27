Donald Trump, di Presido of America, tok for one ceremony wey dem do for di White House say him don sign one executive order wey go put 25% tariff for all di cars wey dem no dey produce for America.

Dis decision na part of Trump policy to support local production and reduce di way America dey depend on import.

Trump call dis move "di beginning of America freedom day" and e tok say: "Wetin we go do na to put 25% tariff for all di cars wey dem no dey produce for America." E still add say di tariff go only dey affect imported cars, but if dem produce di car for America, e no go get any tariff.

Di Presido still tok say dis action go ginger companies to carry dia production come back America so dem no go need pay di tariff. Dis Trump decision na part of di government effort to boost di car industry for di country and create work for di people.