POLITICS
1 minit wey yu go read
Ties with Africa na one of Russia top priority- Putin
Russian president don highlight im plan of action wit African kontris afta di St. Petersburg summit.
Vladimir Putin say relations with African kontris na top priority / AA
8 Me 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin tok on Wednesday say to strengthen di relationship wit African kontris na one of di main goals for Moscow foreign policy, according to wetin TASS report.

Dis one follow di Russia-Africa Summit wey dem do for 2023 for St. Petersburg, where dem sign plenty agreements.

“We don adopt solid package of joint documents, including detailed declaration and action plan wey go reach 2026,” Putin tok during im meeting wit Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso for Moscow.

E still add say dem don already dey take steps to implement di agreements.

Putin also emphasise say Nguesso participation for di May 9 celebrations show di “true friendship” wey dey between Russia and Congo, wey dey based on mutual respect and equality.

E mention di 60 years anniversary of diplomatic relationship between di two kontries, and e talk about how Nguesso don dey engage wit Soviet Union and modern Russia for long time.

Russia dey try deepen di strategic relationship wit Africa through trade, energy cooperation, and military ties, especially afta di Western sanctions wey dem impose because of di “special military operation” for Ukraine.

