One Australian woman don kill her husband parents and him aunt afta she put poison mushroom for di beef Wellington wey dem chop for lunch, na wetin jury talk as dem finish di trial wey people for di whole world dey watch.

Erin Patterson, wey sabi cook well well, host di small family lunch for July 2023. Di lunch start with beta gist and prayer, but e end with three people wey die.

For di two-month trial, Patterson dey talk say na mistake di death cap mushroom enter di food. Dis mushroom na di most dangerous one for di world. But on Monday, di 12-person jury find di 50-year-old woman guilty of triple murder, wey fit carry life imprisonment.

Dem still find am guilty say she try kill di fourth guest wey survive.

"E dey important make we remember say three people don die," na wetin Detective Inspector Dean Thomas talk afta di verdict. "Make we no forget dem."

Di trial attract podcasters, film crews, and people wey like true crime stories to di small town of Morwell for Victoria state, wey people sabi for di fine roses wey dem dey grow dia.

Newspapers dey follow di story wey dem don call "mushroom murders."

Family members of di victims no gree talk afta di verdict, dem ask for privacy through police statement. One of Patterson friend wey dey emotional waka comot di court as media people dey rush her.

"E pain me, but wetin we go do?" she tell reporters.

For July 29, 2023, Patterson arrange table for her country house wey tree dey shade. Di lunch guests na Don and Gail Patterson, di old parents of her husband Simon wey dem no dey close again. Simon aunt, Heather Wilkinson, and her husband Ian, wey be pastor for di local Baptist church, join dem.

Dem beg Simon make e come, but e no gree because e talk say e no dey comfortable. Patterson and Simon marriage dey get wahala, dem dey fight over child support money.

Patterson buy expensive beef, mix am with mushroom and pastry to make di beef Wellington. Dem pray before dem chop, and Heather talk say di food sweet well well.

Death cap mushrooms dey look like di ones wey person fit chop, and e sweet, but e get strong poison wey fit kill person.

Di poison enter di guests body quick quick, and Don, Gail, and Heather die from organ failure within one week. "E clear say dem no fit survive," na wetin one doctor talk for di trial.

Police find evidence say Patterson plan di thing. She tell di guests say she get cancer and need advice on how to tell her children, but medical records show say she no get any cancer.

Prosecutors talk say na lie she talk to bring dem come her house. She still lie say she no get food dehydrator, but police find am for dustbin, and di machine get di mushroom poison trace.

Police find say her computer don check website wey show where death cap mushrooms dey grow near her house one year before di lunch.

Di only person wey survive na Pastor Ian Wilkinson, wey spend weeks for hospital. E talk say di food dey serve for grey plates, but Patterson own dey for orange plate. E no sabi why she go wan kill am.

Patterson na mother of two, and she dey active for her community. She dey help edit village newsletter and dey film church service. She still like true crime stories and dey join Facebook group to discuss famous Australian murder cases.

Her lawyer talk say di thing na accident, say she no do am intentionally. But di jury no believe her story afta dem hear from doctors, detectives, and mushroom experts. Afta one week, dem find her guilty. She go hear her sentence later.