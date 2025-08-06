Ghislaine Maxwell, wey dem convict as Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, don formally oppose di Justice Department request to open di grand jury testimony materials wey relate to di investigation of di disgraced financier.
Maxwell lawyers write on Tuesday say di judge for di case no allow her review di records, and because of dat, she no get choice but to respectfully oppose di government motion to unseal am.
"Jeffrey Epstein don die. Ghislaine Maxwell never die," her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, write for court document. "Wetin di public wan know about Epstein no fit justify di broad intrusion into di grand jury secrecy for case wey di defendant still dey alive, her legal options still dey, and her rights still dey intact."
Normally, grand jury records dey secret, but di Trump administration wan open dem to calm di public wey dey vex, especially Trump supporters, after di Justice Department no gree release government files on di Epstein investigation.
Di judge for di case give Maxwell legal team and Epstein victims till Tuesday to talk wetin dem think about di unsealing of di grand jury testimony.
Epstein case don close as dem find am hang for him jail cell for 2019, and dem rule say na suicide. Di Justice Department and FBI still confirm last month say di review of government files show say Epstein no dey murdered, and no evidence dey say him blackmail prominent people.
Dem talk say Epstein harm over 1,000 victims, and say no further disclosure dey appropriate or necessary. Maxwell wey dem find guilty of sex trafficking and other crimes for 2021 dey try make Supreme Court look her case. She don meet two times last month with senior Justice Department official, Todd Blanche.
Blanche never talk publicly wetin him discuss with Maxwell, but reports dey suggest say di Justice Department dey consider to release di transcripts of di conversation.
Trump, wey be 79 years old, bin dey close to Epstein before, and Wall Street Journal report last month say him name dey among di hundreds wey dem find during di Justice Department review of di "Epstein files," even though no evidence dey of any wrongdoing.
Trump don file $10 billion defamation case against di newspaper after dem talk say him write sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for him 50th birthday for 2003.
Maxwell na di only former Epstein associate wey dem convict for di activities wey right-wing conspiracy theorists dey claim include trafficking young girls for VIPs and elites. Di Trump administration don face heavy backlash after dem conclude say no client list dey and dem no go pursue further disclosures.