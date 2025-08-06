Ghislaine Maxwell, wey dem convict as Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, don formally oppose di Justice Department request to open di grand jury testimony materials wey relate to di investigation of di disgraced financier.

Maxwell lawyers write on Tuesday say di judge for di case no allow her review di records, and because of dat, she no get choice but to respectfully oppose di government motion to unseal am.

"Jeffrey Epstein don die. Ghislaine Maxwell never die," her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, write for court document. "Wetin di public wan know about Epstein no fit justify di broad intrusion into di grand jury secrecy for case wey di defendant still dey alive, her legal options still dey, and her rights still dey intact."

Normally, grand jury records dey secret, but di Trump administration wan open dem to calm di public wey dey vex, especially Trump supporters, after di Justice Department no gree release government files on di Epstein investigation.

Di judge for di case give Maxwell legal team and Epstein victims till Tuesday to talk wetin dem think about di unsealing of di grand jury testimony.

Epstein case don close as dem find am hang for him jail cell for 2019, and dem rule say na suicide. Di Justice Department and FBI still confirm last month say di review of government files show say Epstein no dey murdered, and no evidence dey say him blackmail prominent people.