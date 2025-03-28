Di numba of sojas wey die for di attack wey Boko Haram do on di 25th of March for Borno State, northeast Nigeria, don rise to 16, na wetin local tori pipo tok as dem quote military sources.

Di sources tok say Boko Haram fighters attack military base for Wajirko and Wulgo area, wey make 11 more sojas die, join di 5 wey don die before. Dis one mean say di total numba of sojas wey dem lose na 16.

Afta di attack, Nigerian Army begin operation against Boko Haram, wey dem kill plenty members of di terrorist group.

Boko Haram don dey for Nigeria since early 2000s, but dem violence increase well-well from 2009. Di group don kill tens of thousands of pipo since dat time.

Di attack and fight wey Boko Haram dey cause don make hundreds of thousands of pipo run comot from dia house.

Since 2015, Boko Haram don dey attack Nigeria neighbour countries like Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. For di Lake Chad area, di attack don kill at least 2,000 pipo.