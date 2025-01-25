WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Na pikin for Africa dey suffer pass as Malaria cases rise- WHO
Malaria cases and deaths fall well-well between 2000 and 2015, but since dat time, di progress don stop and even don go back.
Na pikin for Africa dey suffer pass as Malaria cases rise- WHO
Malaria na big killer for Africa an' efforts for stop am don dey yield good results. Photo / Reuters
25 Jenuwari 2025

According to wetin World Health Organization talk, malaria cases for 2023 pass 2022 own by 11 million, reach like 263 million cases, and e show say we never really progress well-well to fight dis old-time killer disease.

WHO talk say na about 597,000 people die, almost same as 2022, and na small pikin dem wey never reach 5 years for Africa dey die pass.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wey be WHO Director-General, yarn say: 'E no suppose be say anybody go die because of malaria, but dis sickness still dey worry African people pass, especially small pikin dem and pregnant women.'

Between 2000 and 2015, malaria cases and death reduce well-well, but since dat time, tins don dey worse, especially during COVID-19 time when plenty people die pass.

For 2015, na 58 people out of every 1,000 wey dey risk get am, but for 2023, e don reach 60.4 people, wey pass WHO target three times. Death rate na 13.7 for every 100,000 people, wey pass target two times.

Even though we get new tins like two different vaccines and better mosquito nets to fight malaria now, plenty wahala still dey: climate change, war, people wey dey run comot their place, medicine wey no dey work again, and money wey no reach.

For 2023, na only $4 billion dem get to fight malaria, but WHO talk say dem need like $8.3 billion.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us