According to wetin World Health Organization talk, malaria cases for 2023 pass 2022 own by 11 million, reach like 263 million cases, and e show say we never really progress well-well to fight dis old-time killer disease.

WHO talk say na about 597,000 people die, almost same as 2022, and na small pikin dem wey never reach 5 years for Africa dey die pass.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wey be WHO Director-General, yarn say: 'E no suppose be say anybody go die because of malaria, but dis sickness still dey worry African people pass, especially small pikin dem and pregnant women.'

Between 2000 and 2015, malaria cases and death reduce well-well, but since dat time, tins don dey worse, especially during COVID-19 time when plenty people die pass.

For 2015, na 58 people out of every 1,000 wey dey risk get am, but for 2023, e don reach 60.4 people, wey pass WHO target three times. Death rate na 13.7 for every 100,000 people, wey pass target two times.

Even though we get new tins like two different vaccines and better mosquito nets to fight malaria now, plenty wahala still dey: climate change, war, people wey dey run comot their place, medicine wey no dey work again, and money wey no reach.

For 2023, na only $4 billion dem get to fight malaria, but WHO talk say dem need like $8.3 billion.