Di three junta-led West African kontris - Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso - don officially comot from di regional bloc wey dem dey call ECOWAS, di body tok on Wednesday. Dis one na di end of one year process wey di group don dey try stop di kain disintegration wey dem never see before.

Di withdrawal wey dem first announce one year ago, "don become effective today," na wetin ECOWAS tok for dia statement.

But di bloc still tok say dem go "keep ECOWAS' doors open," and dem dey beg di member kontris make dem still give di three kontris di privileges of membership, like free movement for di region with ECOWAS passport.

Di 15-nation regional bloc wey dem dey call Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) start for 1975 with one main goal: "To promote co-operation and integration ... to take raise di living standards of di people, and to maintain and improve economic stability."

Since dat time, di bloc don grow to become di region top political authority, wey dey work with states to solve domestic wahala for different areas like politics, economy and security.

Some people believe say ECOWAS don dey lose di goodwill and support from many West Africans wey dey feel say di bloc no dey represent dia interest well. For di region, many citizens dey complain say dem no dey benefit from di rich natural resources wey dey dia kontris.

After di juntas for Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso take power, dem announce say dem dey comot from ECOWAS. Dem even form dia own security partnership wey dem call Alliance of Sahel States for September.