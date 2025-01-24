Tourist waka waka don see Africa rise pass wetin e be before Covid-19, na wetin United Nations tok for dia report.

Dem tok say Africa see increase of 7% for di number of people wey waka enter di continent for 2024, if dem compare am wit 2019, di year before Covid-19 pandemic wey make many countries lock dia borders.

Africa sef see 12% increase for di number of visitors for 2024 pass wetin dem get for 2023, na wetin di UN World Tourism Organization report show.

North Africa na di area wey see di highest increase for di continent, wit 22% rise for 2024, pass wetin dem get for 2019.

Di numbers dey show say di tourism sector for di world don almost bounce back finish, wit 99% recovery for 2024 compared to 2019. Dem estimate say about 1.4 billion tourists waka waka for di world for 2024.

Source: UN Tourism | World Tourism Organization

Countries for Africa dey always attract visitors from all over di world because of di wildlife parks, beautiful landscapes, culture, and di fine beaches wey dem get.

For example, di tourism sector see better numbers for 2023, wit over 14 million tourists visiting. Di country dey plan to reach 17.5 million visitors by 2026, and 26 million by 2030, wen dem go host di World Cup wit Spain and Portugal.

Kenya own revenue from tourism increase almost three times for 2023, wit 1.95 million visitors. Dem dey hope say dem go get 2.4 million tourists for 2024, but e never clear whether dem fit reach dat target.

Countries like Zimbabwe don expand di kind things wey dem dey offer, so dat even di people wey dey live for di area fit enjoy di tourist attractions.