Di Palestinian resistance group wey dem dey call Hamas don tok say dem no go do any new negotiation until Israel respect di agreement wey dem sign for Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

"Di resistance no go enter any new negotiation unless di occupation follow di agreement and do wetin dem suppose do for di first phase," na wetin Hamas spokesperson, Abdel Latif al-Qanou, tok for statement on Monday.

"Di way dem no gree do di humanitarian protocol and di delay for di release of prisoners... e show say di occupation wan scatter di agreement," e add.

On Saturday, Israel bin delay di release of 620 Palestinian prisoners wey dem suppose exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies wey Hamas release. Dem tok say na because of wetin dem call "degrading handover ceremonies."

Di Hamas spokesperson warn say di way Israel no wan follow di terms of di Gaza deal fit spoil di effort to release di remaining Israeli captives.

E accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say e dey do wetin go favour him own personal agenda and e no dey care about di lives of di Israeli captives.

Qanou confirm say dem dey talk with mediators about di way Israel dey break di Gaza agreement anyhow.

Di international support wey di agreement get "dey make di (Israeli) occupation suppose respect am and do di phases without wahala, just as di resistance don dey do," e add.

Di first six-week phase of di ceasefire agreement start on January 19, wey suspend di war wey Israel dey do wey don kill nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, and e don scatter di Gaza enclave.

Di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrant last year November for Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem do for Gaza.