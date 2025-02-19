Di deadline wey dem set for all Israeli soldiers to comot from south Lebanon under di ceasefire agreement wit Hezbollah don pass for Tuesday. But hours before di deadline, Israel tok say dem go still dey for five 'strategic locations'.

Israeli soldiers bin start to dey comot from some border villages on Monday, na wetin one Lebanese security official tok. But e be like say dem still wan hold ground for some 'key areas'.

"Israeli forces don dey comot from border villages like Mais al-Jabal and Blida, as Lebanese army dey move enter," di official wey no wan make dem call im name tok give AFP.

One Lebanese security source tok say Israeli army don comot from di southern Lebanese villages but dem still dey for five locations.

"Di Israeli army don comot from all di border villages except five points. Di Lebanese army dey gradually deploy because some areas get explosives and di roads don spoil," di source wey no wan make dem call im name tok give AFP.

South and east Lebanon plus south Beirut suffer heavy destruction during di two months wey Israel fight war for di area, and na one year after di Gaza war.

Authorities estimate say di money wey dem go need to rebuild di area fit reach pass $10 billion. Meanwhile, United Nations figures show say more than 100,000 people still dey displaced for di area.

Even with di destruction, thousands of people dey wait since di November 27 ceasefire to go back house, check dia properties, and for some cases, find dead bodies under di rubble.

Lebanese TV station LBCI report say di country army don move enter Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Yaroun, Maroun and Mahbib overnight.

Lebanese authorities don reject any extension for di withdrawal period. Dem dey beg di sponsors of di deal to pressure Israel make dem comot.

Reports show say about 60 people don die since di truce start, including 24 wey die on January 26 as dem try return to dia border towns when di initial withdrawal deadline reach.