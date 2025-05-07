Pakistani Air Force don shoot down five Indian Air Force warplanes, na wetin Pakistani officials and local media report afta Indian missile strikes for Pakistan wey kill eight people, injure 35 and two people still miss.

Pakistan Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, tok on Wednesday say dem don shoot down five Indian warplanes. E talk say, "If dem stop dis kain hostile action... we go fit talk wit India. We no wan make di mata escalate," Asif tok give Bloomberg. "But if dem start hostile action from Indian side, we go respond."

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, wey be Pakistani military spokesperson, tok give Reuters say Pakistan shoot down three Rafale planes, one Sukhoi SU-30 and one MIG-29 wey India dey use.

Indian government sources confirm give Reuters news agency say three fighter jets crash for India-administered Kashmir. One Indian official still add say dem carry one wounded pilot go hospital.

Earlier, Pakistani Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, tok give TRT World say dem shoot down one plane for Akhnoor sector for disputed Kashmir and another one for Indian city of Ambala, plus one UAV drone for Jammu region of India-administered Kashmir. Pakistani military spokesperson still add say dem destroy some other Indian defence installations.

India never respond to di claims wey Pakistan make. Meanwhile, people wey dey India-administered Kashmir tok say dem hear loud blasts and share videos wey show wetin look like downed projectile parts. Pictures wey show Indian troops dey guard one crashed fighter jet for Wuyan, Pulwama district, India-administered Kashmir, don spread for social media.

Di wahala between di two nuclear-armed neighbours dey happen afta di April 22 attack for Pahalgam for India-administered Kashmir, wey suspected rebels kill 26 people. India blame Pakistan for di attack, even though dem no show evidence, and claim say di mata get "cross-border" connection. Pakistan don deny di accusation and ask for impartial investigation, but India no gree.

Kashmir don dey di center of di fight between India and Pakistan since 1947, as both countries dey claim di region full, but na only part dem dey control. Rebels for India-administered Kashmir don dey fight since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris dey support di rebels' aim to get independence or join Pakistan. India dey always accuse Pakistan say dem dey back di insurgency, but Pakistan dey tok say na only political, moral, and diplomatic support dem dey give for di Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as United Nations Security Council resolutions don talk.

India don station about 500,000 troops for di small Himalayan region. Afta di Pahalgam attack, both sides don take retaliatory actions. India suspend di Indus Water Treaty wey dem dey share wit Pakistan and close di only land border crossing wey dey work. Dem still cancel visas wey dem don issue to Pakistanis from Sunday.

Pakistan sef no carry last, dem cancel visas wey dem don issue to Indians, close di airspace to Indian airlines, stop trade wit India and suspend di Simla Agreement. Di 1972 treaty bin dey aim to bring peace and settle di dispute between di two countries, especially di one wey concern Kashmir.