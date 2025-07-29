Di Nigerian women football team, wey dem dey call Super Falcons, land for Abuja on Monday afta dem win di Africa Cup championship for weekend against Morocco.

As dem reach Abuja international airport, traditional dancers, drummers, journalists, and government officials full ground to welcome dem. Di team carry dia 10th WAFCON trophy come, wey show say dem don dey dominate African football for years, even though dem dey face wahala for house like late payments and pay gap between dem and di men team.

Afta dem land, dem waka go meet President Bola Tinubu for convoy wey security escort. Di president bin dey wait to celebrate di team wey don make Nigerians proud.

Di Super Falcons show strong spirit as dem take comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Morocco for di WAFCON final wey happen for Rabat. Before di match, dem announce say President Tinubu don approve di players' tournament bonus payments.

Fans don dey shout say make dem pay di women team di same money wey dem dey pay di men team, Super Eagles. For di presidential villa, Tinubu announce say di players go get three-bedroom apartment plus $100,000 cash bonus.

Di president talk say, "We no fit proud pass dis one," and e add say at one point, e no wan watch di match because e dey too stressful.

Even with all di challenges, di Super Falcons don dey represent Nigeria for every women World Cup since di tournament start for 1991. Paul Edeh, chairman of di Benue State Football Association, wey dey airport to welcome di team, talk say, "Nigeria na di best country, with di best women football team."

E still add say, "Wetn dis girls don achieve... di kind trophies dem don bring come, we never see am for di male team."