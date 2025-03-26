China na di biggest threat to America interest for di world, na wetin US intelligence report wey dem release on Tuesday tok. Di report talk say Beijing dey improve for dia military and cyber power.

Di report yarn say Beijing dey use "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and dey run "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets," wey show say di threat wey dem pose to US national security dey grow. Na di Annual Threat Assessment wey di intelligence community do tok dis one.

Di report give overview of di "collective insights" from di top US intelligence agencies about di security wahala wey foreign countries and criminal groups dey cause for US.

"China na di most comprehensive and strong military threat to US national security," di report tok.

But di report still talk say China dey more "cautious" pass Russia, Iran and North Korea when e reach to show say dem dey "too aggressive and disruptive."

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, yarn for Senate hearing on Tuesday say "China na our most capable strategic competitor" based on di intelligence wey dem get now.

"China military don dey deploy advanced weapons like hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, beta space and cyber warfare tools, plus dem don increase dia nuclear weapons arsenal," Gabbard tok.

Di report also talk say Beijing go continue to expand dia "coercive and subversive malign influence activities" to weaken US both for inside and outside di country.

Di Chinese government go dey try counter wetin dem see as "US-led campaign to spoil Beijing global relations and overthrow" di Chinese Communist Party.

Apart from China, di assessment still check di threats wey Russia, North Korea, Iran and "non-state transnational criminals" like Mexican drug cartels and extremist groups dey pose to US.