POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
'China na di number one threat to American interests'
New US intelligence report show say China dey try to expand dia influence and military power, make e become di top global competitor to di US.
'China na di number one threat to American interests'
China dey try expand dia influence across di world according to di US intel / Reuters
26 Machi 2025

China na di biggest threat to America interest for di world, na wetin US intelligence report wey dem release on Tuesday tok. Di report talk say Beijing dey improve for dia military and cyber power.

Di report yarn say Beijing dey use "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and dey run "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets," wey show say di threat wey dem pose to US national security dey grow. Na di Annual Threat Assessment wey di intelligence community do tok dis one.

Di report give overview of di "collective insights" from di top US intelligence agencies about di security wahala wey foreign countries and criminal groups dey cause for US.

"China na di most comprehensive and strong military threat to US national security," di report tok.

But di report still talk say China dey more "cautious" pass Russia, Iran and North Korea when e reach to show say dem dey "too aggressive and disruptive."

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, yarn for Senate hearing on Tuesday say "China na our most capable strategic competitor" based on di intelligence wey dem get now.

"China military don dey deploy advanced weapons like hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, beta space and cyber warfare tools, plus dem don increase dia nuclear weapons arsenal," Gabbard tok.

Di report also talk say Beijing go continue to expand dia "coercive and subversive malign influence activities" to weaken US both for inside and outside di country.

Di Chinese government go dey try counter wetin dem see as "US-led campaign to spoil Beijing global relations and overthrow" di Chinese Communist Party.

Apart from China, di assessment still check di threats wey Russia, North Korea, Iran and "non-state transnational criminals" like Mexican drug cartels and extremist groups dey pose to US.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us