WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
France say dem go retaliate if Trump carry out im tariff threats against EU
Di head diplomat for France say say di European Union go push back against di additional tariffs wey US President Donald Trump don put on steel and aluminium.
France say dem go retaliate if Trump carry out im tariff threats against EU
France say European kontris fgo act if Trump carry out im tariff threat / AA Archive
10 Februwari 2025

Di European Union don tok say dem go respond to di latest tariff wey US President Donald Trump announce, na wetin French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot yarn on Monday.

Barrot tell TF1 television say France and di European partners no suppose fear to defend dia interest for di face of di US tariff wahala.

Trump bin tok on Sunday say im go introduce new 25 percent tariff for all steel and aluminium wey dem dey import enter US, join di one wey don dey ground before. Dis one na another big step for di trade policy wey im dey change.

Dem ask Barrot whether France and di European Union go respond, im reply say: "Of course... Na wetin Donald Trump don do before for 2018, and we respond dat time. We go still respond again."

Di European Commission go decide which sectors go dey affected by di response, Barrot add.

"Di Commission don ready to press di trigger when di time reach. Now di time don reach. E no go benefit anybody to start commercial war with di European Union," na wetin im tok.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us