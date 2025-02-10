Di European Union don tok say dem go respond to di latest tariff wey US President Donald Trump announce, na wetin French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot yarn on Monday.

Barrot tell TF1 television say France and di European partners no suppose fear to defend dia interest for di face of di US tariff wahala.

Trump bin tok on Sunday say im go introduce new 25 percent tariff for all steel and aluminium wey dem dey import enter US, join di one wey don dey ground before. Dis one na another big step for di trade policy wey im dey change.

Dem ask Barrot whether France and di European Union go respond, im reply say: "Of course... Na wetin Donald Trump don do before for 2018, and we respond dat time. We go still respond again."

Di European Commission go decide which sectors go dey affected by di response, Barrot add.

"Di Commission don ready to press di trigger when di time reach. Now di time don reach. E no go benefit anybody to start commercial war with di European Union," na wetin im tok.