Di US don tok say South Africa Ambassador to di US, Ebrahim Rasool, gatz comot for di kontri by Friday. Dis one na afta Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, declare am persona non grata.

State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, confirm di timeline during dia daily press briefing on Monday. She tok say senior US diplomats don give di official notification to South African Embassy staff for one face-to-face meeting wey dem do for di State Department.

"Afta Secretary Rubio make him decision on Friday, our senior-level diplomats call di South African Embassy staff come State Department for meeting. Na for di meeting we deliver di official notification say Ambassador Rasool na persona non grata," Bruce tok.

"E get... Technically, na one week from di notice, so e go expire by Friday," she add.

Di expulsion follow wetin Rasool tok for one foreign policy seminar on Friday. For di seminar, e accuse US President Donald Trump say e dey "mobilise supremacism against di incumbency" both for di US and for di world.

Rubio announce di decision for X, wey e link to one article from di right-wing outlet Breitbart wey quote some of Rasool recent tok. E call Rasool "race-baiting politician" and add say di US no get anything to discuss with am.

"Dis na di equation of di President and di kontri with white supremacy. Na allegation wey cast bad light on di nature of di kontri, di person, and individuals... Dis kain tok no dey acceptable to di United States, no be only to di president, but to every American," Bruce tok.

"At least, wetin we suppose expect na small respect - even if na di lowest level respect - if you dey for position wey go help diplomatic relationship between two kontris," she add.

Strain dey for di relationship

South Africa don call di expulsion "regrettable" for statements wey come from dia presidency and international relations department. Dem still tok say dem dey committed to build better relationship wey go benefit both sides.

Di move dey happen as tension dey rise between Washington and Pretoria. Last month, Trump sign executive order wey cut US financial assistance to South Africa. E tok say na because of dia land expropriation law, di genocide case against Israel for di International Court of Justice (ICJ), and di way dem dey close to Iran.

Di decision still follow di criticism wey South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk give. Trump don put Musk as di head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk accuse di South African government say dem dey enforce "openly racist ownership laws" and e suggest say white citizens dey suffer discrimination.