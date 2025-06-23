US President Donald Trump no wan continue di military strikes wey dem dey do against Iran. Instead, e dey look for how dem go fit do peace agreement wit Tehran, na wetin one report wey Axios publish talk. Dem quote one American official wey no gree make dem call im name.

Di report talk say Trump don call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after di attacks wey happen for Iranian nuclear sites. E tell am wetin dem don achieve and how e wan follow Iran do peace deal.

Di American official talk say, "Di president no wan continue di strikes. E dey ready to respond if Iran fight back, but e don tell Netanyahu say e want peace."

One Israeli official sef confirm di matter, e tell Axios say, "Di Americans don make am clear to us say dem wan close dis round. Dem no get wahala if we continue our strikes, but for dem, di mata don finish."

Di report talk say Israel destroy Iranian air defence systems within 48 hours before di American strike. Dem do am based on wetin US request. US and Israeli officials talk say Washington give Israel list of targets to strike before di attack wey dem do for Fordo nuclear facility.

Di report still talk say US use bunker-buster bombs take strike Fordo wit B-2 stealth bombers. Dem still launch plenty cruise missiles from American submarines wey target sites for Natanz and Isfahan.

Di Chairman of di Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, talk say more than 125 US aircraft, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refuelling aircraft, guided missile submarine, and surveillance planes, join for di operation.

Trump describe di strikes as "very successful."

Di wahala start after Israeli air strikes wey dem do for military and nuclear targets across Iran on June 13. Tehran come respond wit missile attacks.

Iran Health Ministry talk say di Israeli war kill 430 people and wound more than 3,500. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv talk say 25 people die and hundreds injure for di Iranian missile and drone attacks.