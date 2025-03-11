One US federal judge don put hold for now on top di deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, wey be pro-Palestine activist and permanent resident. Dem arrest am over di weekend sake of im advocacy for Gaza.

"To make sure say di Court fit still get di power to decide di matter, di Petitioner no go commot from di United States unless di Court talk otherwise," na wetin di judge tok for di Monday filing.

Judge Jesse Furman don also fix court meeting for Wednesday.

Dem arrest Khalil on Saturday for New York by immigration officers and carry am go one detention centre for Louisiana.

Im arrest don vex plenty people as thousands for New York and Washington, DC don protest di arrest and dey demand say make dem release am.

"Dis na straight from di fascist playbook. To dey criminalise dissent na attack on top our First Amendment. To revoke green card because of political views no dey legal. To protest genocide no be crime," na wetin Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib tok.

Protesters gather near Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for Manhattan on Monday to demand say make dem free Khalil.

"By arrest Mahmoud, Trump dey think say e fit collect our rights and our commitment to our people," na wetin Ibtihal Malley, one New York University student, tok give di crowd. "To dat one we go tok: You dey wrong."

'First of many'

President Donald Trump don hail di arrest of Khalil, and e warn say dis na di first "of many wey go happen."

"We sabi say more students dey for Columbia and other Universities across di Country wey don do pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity," Trump write for social media.

"We go find dem, catch dem, and deport dem terrorist supporters comot for our country — dem no go ever come back again."

Di US Education Department on Monday warn about 60 colleges, including Harvard and Cornell, say dem fit lose federal money if dem no fit uphold civil rights laws against di alleged antisemitism and make sure say campus facilities and education dey available without wahala.

Khalil, wey just finish im master's degree from Columbia's School of International Affairs last semester, no get any criminal charge wey dem link to im activism.