On 28 March, one strong earthquake wey get magnitude 7.7 happun for central part of Myanmar.

US Geological Service tok say di epicenter dey near Mandalay, di second biggest city for di kontri wey get about 1.5 million people. Di earthquake source dey about 10 kilometers deep for ground.

After di main earthquake, one strong aftershock follow am.

Reuters report say people for Mandalay dey run comot for street as panic catch dem. One eyewitness tok say e see five-storey building collapse for hin front.

“We all run comot from house when di ground start to shake. Everybody dey road now, nobody wan go back inside building,” di eyewitness tok.

For social media, videos dey show di damage wey di earthquake cause. People dey see broken buildings and crowd of people wey dey waka for street.

Di earthquake shake also reach Myanmar capital, Yangon, and Bangkok, di capital of Thailand wey dey near.

For Bangkok, buildings dey shake for some minutes. For one office tower for di city center, doors and windows dey make noise as people dey run comot for street.

Plenty eyewitnesses dey wear bathrobe and swimwear because some of dem dey for rooftop swimming pools when di water begin pour comot.

For now, dem never get information about di number of people wey don injure.