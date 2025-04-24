WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
90% of di houses for Gaza don damage — IOM
Di International Organization for Migration don beg Israel to open entry points as dem don get shelter and aid ready for displaced Palestinians.
Israel don damage most of di houses for Gaza due to dia illegal war / TRT Balkan
24 Eprel 2025

More dan 90 percent of di houses for Gaza don spoil or dem don damage, na wetin di International Organization for Migration (IOM) tok. Dem dey use data wey dem collect from di UN Office for di Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as Israel war for di area dey put civilians for deeper wahala wey concern humanitarian palava.

“Pipo no get beta place to hide, dem dey manage stay for di ruins wey no safe,” di agency tok for X on Wednesday. Dem come add say: “IOM don ready wit shelter aid—di entry points gatz open NOW.”

Since March 2, Israel don close Gaza border crossings, block all di important tins wey suppose enter di area, even as report dey show say hunger dey finish di pipo for di war-torn place.

Di Israeli army start di war again on March 18, after dem don agree ceasefire and prisoner exchange for January 19. Di fight don kill over 51,300 Palestinians, wey most of dem na women and children. Di number don later increase reach 62,000.

Tel Aviv don scatter most of di area and almost all di pipo for di blockaded enclave don lose dia homes.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey fight for di enclave.

