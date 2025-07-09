Di US Supreme Court don clear road for President Donald Trump to move ahead wit im big plan to cut federal workers, wey fit lead to tens of thousands of people wey go lose dia job for key government agencies.

Di ruling wey dem give on Tuesday na from one executive order wey Trump sign for February. For di order, Trump tell di agencies make dem prepare for mass downsizing as part of im plan to reshape di federal bureaucracy.

Some departments wey dem expect say go face di cuts na Agriculture, State, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, and plenty others.

For di short order wey no get signature, di court talk say di Trump administration dey "likely to succeed" for di argument say di executive order dey under di president’s legal power.

Di ruling don cancel di lower court decision wey bin block di plan before.

Dis decision na another win for Trump as e dey push to gather more executive power. Di court don also back some of im controversial policies before, like immigration, military rules, and federal authority.

Di Tuesday ruling don overturn di May injunction wey US District Judge Susan Illston give. She talk say di mass layoffs no fit happen unless Congress approve am.

"As history don show, na only when Congress give di president power e fit restructure federal agencies," na wetin Illston write dat time.

Even though di Supreme Court decision don allow Trump to continue im restructuring plans, di justices no talk anything about di legality of di specific layoff proposals.

Agencies fit still face wahala from labour unions, federal protections, and di laws wey dey limit wetin dem fit do.

‘Big win’

Di White House don hail di ruling as "big win for di president and im administration" and dem talk say e show say Trump fit bring "efficiency for di federal government."

Federal workers union and advocacy groups wey carry di matter go court warn say di layoffs go affect di public services wey people dey depend on.

"Dis ruling go put di services wey Americans dey rely on for big wahala," na wetin dem talk for joint statement.

Government records show say about 260,000 civil servants don already resign, retire, or dem don lay off since Trump enter office for January. Dis na part of di campaign wey Elon Musk dey lead as di head of di new Department of Government Efficiency.

Under Musk control, dem don cut plenty things for di US Agency for International Development and di Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Political appointees don also take over federal IT systems and operations.

Critics dey talk say di shakeup don cause confusion for di agencies, as backlog don dey pile up for Social Security claims, veterans' benefits, and regulatory oversight.