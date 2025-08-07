WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Ghana dey mourn afta helicopter crash kill ministers
Ghana Defence minister and Environment, Science and Technology minister die for helicopter crash, togeda with six oda pipo.
Ghana dey mourn afta helicopter crash kill ministers
Ghanian Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, die for helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, alongside seven oda pipo. / TRT Afrika English
19 hours ago

Ghana dey in mourning afta Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed die for helicopter crash wey also kill six other pipo.

Ghana Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announce on Wednesday say di helicopter wey crash dey go Obuasi for southern Ghana from di capital, Accra.

Di crash happen for Adansi Akrofuom District for Ashanti Region, about 270 kilometres northwest of Accra.

Di aircraft catch fire after di crash, but dem never sabi wetin cause di accident.

Recommend

Di helicopter lose contact wit air traffic control before di crash.

Di senior government officials bin dey go attend di launch of one cooperative mining programme.

Ghana military earlier talk on Wednesday say di helicopter, wey Ghana Air Force dey operate, take off by 9:12am local time, but e lose contact wit air traffic control shortly after.

Di aircraft carry three crew members and five passengers, including di two Ghanaian ministers and former Agriculture Minister Mohammed Muniru.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us