Ghana dey in mourning afta Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed die for helicopter crash wey also kill six other pipo.

Ghana Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announce on Wednesday say di helicopter wey crash dey go Obuasi for southern Ghana from di capital, Accra.

Di crash happen for Adansi Akrofuom District for Ashanti Region, about 270 kilometres northwest of Accra.

Di aircraft catch fire after di crash, but dem never sabi wetin cause di accident.