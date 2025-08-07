Ghana dey in mourning afta Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed die for helicopter crash wey also kill six other pipo.
Ghana Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announce on Wednesday say di helicopter wey crash dey go Obuasi for southern Ghana from di capital, Accra.
Di crash happen for Adansi Akrofuom District for Ashanti Region, about 270 kilometres northwest of Accra.
Di aircraft catch fire after di crash, but dem never sabi wetin cause di accident.
Di helicopter lose contact wit air traffic control before di crash.
Di senior government officials bin dey go attend di launch of one cooperative mining programme.
Ghana military earlier talk on Wednesday say di helicopter, wey Ghana Air Force dey operate, take off by 9:12am local time, but e lose contact wit air traffic control shortly after.
Di aircraft carry three crew members and five passengers, including di two Ghanaian ministers and former Agriculture Minister Mohammed Muniru.