Presido Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, don Wednesday don give order make dem investigate wetin dey happen for di work wey di employment agency dey do under di former government afta dem discover say over 81,000 fake workers dey for di payroll.

Dem find di fake workers dem name afta dem do census for workers sake of di allowance money wey di agency dey pay. Di agency na di one wey dey in charge of di work wey fresh graduates wey don finish one year program suppose do, na wetin di presido office talk.

But dem no fit talk di exact amount wey dem don pay di fake workers under di payroll matter.

Ghana Ministry of Finance don release 226 million Ghana cedis, wey be about $14.6 million, as salary payment for di 98,000 workers wey dem confirm say dem dey legit, na wetin di presido office tok.

Di Ministry of Finance tok say di 226 million Ghana cedis wey dem release na di correct payment for di legit workers wey dem sabi, wey reach over 98,000, na wetin di presido office tok again.

Fight against corruption

Presido Mahama, wey return to power for January, don promise say him go tackle di corruption wahala for di country wey get oil and gold for West Africa. Di country dey try recover from di worst economic crisis wey e don face before.

On Wednesday, di Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) for Ghana anti-corruption agency tok say dem dey find di former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, because dem suspect say him hand dey inside five different money transactions wey dem dey investigate.