Di UN top court go rule on Monday for Sudan mata against United Arab Emirates (UAE), wey Khartoum dey accuse say dem dey support "genocide" because dem allegedly dey back di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan carry UAE go International Court of Justice (ICJ) for The Hague, say dem dey supply weapons to RSF, wey don dey fight Sudan army since 2023.

UAE don deny say dem dey support di rebels and call Sudan case "political theatre" wey dey distract from di effort to stop di war.

Di war don kill plenty civilians and cause wetin aid agencies dey call di biggest displacement and hunger crisis for di world.

UN-backed assessment talk say famine don officially enter five areas for Sudan.

North Darfur region don turn serious battleground, as UN report say at least 542 civilians don die for di past three weeks.

Meanwhile, for di ICJ Peace Palace, lawyers don dey argue di mata last month, as Sudan acting justice minister, Muawia Osman, tell di court say "di ongoing genocide no go fit happen if no be UAE complicity, including di shipment of arms to RSF."

Osman talk say, "Di direct support wey UAE dey give RSF na di main reason why di genocide dey happen, including killing, rape, forced displacement and looting."

But UAE top foreign ministry official, Reem Ketait, reply say Sudan allegations na "at best misleading and at worst pure fabrications."

Ketait add say, "Dis case na di latest way Sudan dey misuse international institutions to attack UAE."

Legal experts dey talk say Sudan case fit fail because of technical jurisdiction issues.

When UAE sign di UN Genocide Convention for 2005, dem put "reservation" for one key clause wey allow countries to sue others for ICJ over disputes.

Ketait tell di judges say, "Di court no get jurisdiction for dis case."

UAE dey ask make di court throw di case comot, but Sudan dey argue say UAE "reservation" no dey compatible with di purpose of di Genocide Convention, wey dey emphasise global responsibility to stop di worst crimes.

Khartoum dey ask di ICJ judges make dem force UAE to stop di alleged support for RSF and pay compensation to di war victims.

Di ICJ rulings dey final and binding, but di court no get power to enforce compliance.

For example, di court order Russia make dem stop di invasion of Ukraine, but e no work. Dem also rule say Israel 57-year occupation of Palestinian land dey illegal.