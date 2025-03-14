Sudan don tok say dem go ban all import wey dey come from Kenya sake of say Kenya dey host meeting for di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and dia allies.

Di Minister of Trade and Supplies for Sudan, Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali, na im announce di ban on Thursday, as Sudan official news agency, SUNA, report am.

Di decree talk say di suspension of import dey based on Cabinet Decision No.129 of 2024, wey stop all import from Kenya through all ports, border crossings, airports and entry points.

Di ministerial statement explain say di ban na response to di way Kenya dey host and support RSF activities and meetings. Dem talk say di move dey necessary to protect Sudan national interest and security. Di ban go dey in place until dem give further notice.

Di directive don tell all di relevant authorities make dem start to enforce di ban immediately.

Di Kenyan government never talk anything about di matter yet.

Sudan dey import plenty things from Kenya like tea, food items and pharmaceutical products.

On February 22, Sudan RSF join hand with Sudanese political groups and armed groups sign one political charter for Kenya to form one parallel government wey dey oppose Sudanese authorities.

Di Sudanese government don vex say Kenya dey host wetin dem call "conspiracy to establish a government" for di RSF.

On February 20, Sudan even recall dia ambassador to Kenya, Kamal Jabara, as protest against Kenya involvement for di discussions wey dey try form "parallel government."

But Kenya defend dia action, dem talk say di meeting wey dem host na part of effort to find solution to end di war for Sudan, and dem dey work with di UN and African Union.

Di Sudanese army and RSF don dey fight since April 2023, and di war don kill more than 20,000 people and displace 14 million, according to di UN and local authorities. But research from US universities dey estimate say di death toll fit reach like 130,000.

International and UN don dey call make di war stop, dem dey warn say di humanitarian wahala fit turn to big catastrophe as millions of people dey face hunger and death because food no dey.

Di conflict don spread enter 13 out of Sudan 18 states.